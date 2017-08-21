“Giving one person the power to launch the most destructive nuclear arsenal in the world has always been problematic,” Harland Dorrinson, the director of the Society for Nuclear Security, said. “In their infinite wisdom, the American people have solved that problem by electing someone whose brain would be utterly flummoxed by the task.”
Trump's Horrific Spelling Reassures Nation That He Cannot Correctly Enter Nuclear Codes | The New Yorker
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:33 AM
