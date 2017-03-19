Newsvine

Sean Spicer had another very bad week - The Washington Post

What Spicer seems to not get — or what Trump won't allow him to get — is that when he is standing behind the podium in the White House briefing room, he is a spokesman for the entire United States, not just the president. And when facts get such short shrift, it has real-world effects — on our allies and our enemies.

