The First 100 Days: Clinton and Trump Offer Their Plans for the Oval Office - NBC News

Here's a partial list of what Donald Trump promised he would do.
Seizing on reports that Obamacare insurance premiums will rise by double digits in 2017, Trump told a crowd of supporters at a rally Wednesday that he would make repealing Obama's signature policy his first priority in office.
"Just think about what we could accomplish in the first 100 days," Trump told supporters at a rally in Ohio.
Repealing healthcare reform joins a long list of issues Trump has vowed to tackle in his first 24 hours as president. In a speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Trump promised to introduce more than a dozen measures on his first day.
At the same rally, Trump said on his first day he will:
-
Announce the U.S. to renegotiate NAFTA, or withdraw from the trade deal
-
Announce the U.S. intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
-
Nominate a replacement for Justice Scalia on the Supreme Court
-
Cancel funding to "sanctuary cities"
-
Remove illegal immigrants and cancel visas to countries that refuse to take them back
-
Suspend immigration from "terror-prone" regions of the world
-
Propose a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress
-
Propose a hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce the federal workforce (except military, public safety and public health)
-
Propose a new requirement that for every federal regulation imposed, two existing regulations will be eliminated
-
Propose a 5-year ban on White House and congressional officials becoming lobbyists
-
Propose a lifetime ban on White House officials lobbying foreign governments
-
Propose a ban on foreign lobbyists raising money in American elections
Don't forget about:
- the wall that Mexico will pay for,
- Assign a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton and put her in jail