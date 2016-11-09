The First 100 Days: Clinton and Trump Offer Their Plans for the Oval Office - NBC News

Here's a partial list of what Donald Trump promised he would do.

Seizing on reports that Obamacare insurance premiums will rise by double digits in 2017, Trump told a crowd of supporters at a rally Wednesday that he would make repealing Obama's signature policy his first priority in office.

"Just think about what we could accomplish in the first 100 days," Trump told supporters at a rally in Ohio.

Repealing healthcare reform joins a long list of issues Trump has vowed to tackle in his first 24 hours as president. In a speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Trump promised to introduce more than a dozen measures on his first day.

At the same rally, Trump said on his first day he will:

Announce the U.S. to renegotiate NAFTA, or withdraw from the trade deal

Announce the U.S. intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership

Nominate a replacement for Justice Scalia on the Supreme Court

Cancel funding to "sanctuary cities"

Remove illegal immigrants and cancel visas to countries that refuse to take them back

Suspend immigration from "terror-prone" regions of the world

Propose a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress

Propose a hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce the federal workforce (except military, public safety and public health)

Propose a new requirement that for every federal regulation imposed, two existing regulations will be eliminated

Propose a 5-year ban on White House and congressional officials becoming lobbyists

Propose a lifetime ban on White House officials lobbying foreign governments

Propose a ban on foreign lobbyists raising money in American elections

