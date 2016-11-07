Here Are Newsweek's Top 100 Reasons NOT To Vote For Trump

Newsweek reporter Kurt Eichenwald released the collected results of his investigation into Republican nominee Donald Trump today as a hundred-point tweetstorm, and what he found paints a horrifying picture of the man Trump truly is. A liar, a thief, a cheat, a con man, an unrepentant adulterer. He tanked his businesses left and right, used bullying and threats to get his way. Never before have so many of Donald Trump’s many sins been cataloged so diligently – and every American needs to read this before they go out to vote tomorrow.