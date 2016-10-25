How long before Trump dumps Melania for a newer, younger wife?

Given that Trumps has stated publicly that women are" pieces of ass" (including his daughter BTW) -

“When a man leaves a woman, especially when it was perceived that he has left for a piece of ass—a good one!—there are 50 percent of the population who will love the woman who was left.” (as quoted in Vanity Fair, September 1990)

amongst other demeaning things that pretty much show he thinks women are objects ...

Donald Trump used the three women in his life for his own benefit — and pleasure

And also given that he has traded in his first two wives for newer younger models, how long before Melania is dealing with executing her pre-nup?