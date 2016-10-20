Newsvine

Chris Alfred

About Articles: 56 Seeds: 83 Comments: 8939 Since: Nov 2012

Steve Bannon, Trump's campaign chief, told me he was 'a Leninist' who wants to 'destroy the state'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Chris Alfred View Original Article: The Daily Beast
Seeded on Thu Oct 20, 2016 6:19 PM
Discuss:

Steve Bannon - All-American guy.  Lovely - just lovely.

Then we had a long talk about his approach to politics. He never called himself a “populist” or an “American nationalist,” as so many think of him today. “I’m a Leninist,” Bannon proudly proclaimed.

Shocked, I asked him what he meant.

“Lenin,” he answered, “wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.” Bannon was employing Lenin’s strategy for Tea Party populist goals. He included in that group the Republican and Democratic Parties, as well as the traditional conservative press.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor