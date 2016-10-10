Newsvine

Chris Alfred

About Articles: 56 Seeds: 83 Comments: 8939 Since: Nov 2012

Trump names ISIS 5 times in tape answer - POLITICO

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Chris Alfred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Mon Oct 10, 2016 11:50 AM
Discuss:

This little incoherent diddy was especially idiotic.

"I am embarrassed by it and I hate it," Trump continued, "but it's locker room talk and one of those things. I will knock the hell out of ISIS. We are anything to defeat ISIS. It happened a number of years ago in a vacuum that was left. Because of bad judgment. I will tell you, I will take care of ISIS. We need to get on to much more important and bigger things."

Jeezus!  Trump has become like Guilanni of the "noun, a verb and 9/11" fame only it is a noun and a verb and ISIS.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor