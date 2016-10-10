Trump names ISIS 5 times in tape answer - POLITICO

This little incoherent diddy was especially idiotic.

"I am embarrassed by it and I hate it," Trump continued, "but it's locker room talk and one of those things. I will knock the hell out of ISIS. We are anything to defeat ISIS. It happened a number of years ago in a vacuum that was left. Because of bad judgment. I will tell you, I will take care of ISIS. We need to get on to much more important and bigger things."