Basu: Being female is a Catch-22 for women in Trump's world

None of those things paints as perplexing a picture of Trump’s character, however, as his divorce from his first wife, Ivana. He left his 12-year marriage to her, she told a newspaper columnist who is interviewed in the PBS Frontline documentary, ”The Choice 2016,” saying he couldn’t be attracted to a woman who has had children. Former New York Post columnist Liz Smith said Ivana had already tried to please her husband by getting different kinds of cosmetic surgery, but sobbingly told her that Trump didn't want her anymore because of the three childbirths. (Trump had Ivana sign an agreement not to publish anything or give any interviews about their marriage).