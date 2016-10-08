Full transcript: Donald Trump's lewd remarks about women on Days of Our Lives set in 2005 | The Independent

I wanted to put the full transcript out here because there is one statement people seems to be ignoring.

Trump: It looks good.

Referring to women as an "it". Lovely. Saying he can grab women by the pussy or trying to fuck a married woman just months after marrying Melania and her being pregnant, referring to a woman as an "it".

Trump said in his 2nd apology this isn't who he is.

Rrrrriiiiiiiggggghhhhhhhttttttt.

Donald Trump: You know and I moved on her actually. You know she was down on Palm Beach.

Unknown: She used to be great. She’s still very beautiful.

Trump: I moved on her and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try and fuck her. She was married.

Unknown: That’s huge news.

Trump. No, no, Nancy. This was— And I moved on her very heavily in fact. I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture. I took her out furniture. I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there, and she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big, phony tits and everything. She’s totally changed her look.

[The men spot Arianne Zucker waiting for them outside the bus]

Bush: Sheesh, your girl’s hot as shit. In the purple.

Trump: Whoa! Yes! Whoa!

Unknown: Yes! The Donald has scored. Whoa, my man!

Trump: Look at you. You are a pussy.

[crosstalk as the bus doors open and close - Trump is still on the bus]

Trump: Maybe it’s a different one.

Bush: It better not be the publicist. No, it’s her. It’s —

Trump: Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful - I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything.

Bush: Whatever you want.

Trump: Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.

Bush: Yeah those legs, all I can see is the legs.

Trump: Oh, it looks good.

Bush: Come on, shorty.

Trump: Oh, nice legs, huh? Bush: Oof, get out of the way, honey. Oh, that’s goo legs. Go ahead.

Trump: It’s always good if you don’t fall out of the bus. Like Ford, Gerald Ford, remember?

[Trump knocks on the bus door to get out]

Bush: Down below. Pull the handle.

Trump: Hello. How are you? Hi.

Arianne Zucker: Hi Mr Trump. How are you?

Trump: Nice seeing you. Terrific, terrific. You know Billy Bush?

Bush: Hello, nice to see you. How you doing, Arianne?

Zucker: I’m doing very well, thank you. Are you ready to be a soap star?

Trump: We’re ready, let’s go. Make me a soap star.

Bush: How about a little hug for the Donald? He just got off the bus.

Zucker: Would you like a little hug, darling?

Trump: Absolutely. Melania said this was okay.

Bush: How about a little hug for the Bushy? I just got off the bus. Here we go. Excellent. Well you’ve got a nice co-star here.

Trump: Good. After you. Come on, Billy, don’t be shy.

[The three of them start walking towards the set]

Bush: Soon as a beautiful woman shows up he just, he takes off. This always happens. Let the little guy in here, come on.

Zucker: Yeah let the little guy in. How you feel now? Better? I should actually be in the middle.

Bush: it’s hard to walk next to a guy like this. Yeah, you get in the middle. There we go.

Zucker: This is much better. This is—

Trump: That’s better. Bush: Now, if you had to choose honestly between one of us. Me or the Donald?

Trump: I don’t know, that’s rough competition. That’s some pressure right there.

Bush: Seriously, you had to take one of us as a date.

Zucker: I have to take the Fifth on that one. Yep. I’ll take both.