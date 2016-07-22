Newsvine

Editorial: Trump's plan to save America is based on fear

Seeded by Chris Alfred View Original Article: The Des Moines Register
Seeded on Fri Jul 22, 2016 7:54 PM
In almost every respect, Trump is wholly unqualified to lead America and the free world. He has never been elected to office; he lacks a basic understanding of world affairs; he doesn’t have the temperament to deal with members of his own party, let alone leaders of other nations; and he lacks the judgment required of anyone who has access to nuclear launch codes.

